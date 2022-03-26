Football For Oona Sevenius, 17, striving for professionalism also means observing the body and food: “I wanted to talk about it at home”

Europe is now open to Finnish girls and women who dream of a profession in football.

Transferred to HJK for this season Oona Sevenius17, is not afraid to say that he aims to be a professional.

“I’ve always told everyone that I’m going to be a football player. In the past, it was just a dream, but later it started to look like it could come true. Now that’s the only thing I’m aiming for, ”says Sevenius.

Sevenius made his debut in the National League at the age of 15 in the PK-35 Vantaa team. Two seasons ago, he was the youngest player in the National League. He already got a lot of responsibility back then and scored three goals in his debut season.

“When I came to the league and found myself doing well at the highest level in Finland, the idea of ​​foreign fields began to materialize. After last season, I was in BK Häcken training for a week. I noticed that the level is hard, but I made it there, ”says Sevenius.

“I’ve experienced a lot of things that have increased my faith in making my dream come true.”

Last season, Sevenius scored 13 goals in the league and was ranked third on the goal exchange. He was not forced to move PK-35 from Vantaa anywhere else, but Sevenius wanted new stimuli.

“HJK was able to provide me with conditions where I am one step closer to professionalism. HJK is now the best place for me to develop. ”

Oona Sevenius, 17, was the youngest player in the National League two years ago.

Sevenius according to HJK simply has more resources than other clubs. There is a good home field in the Bolt Arena, gyms for players, physical and mental coaches. At HJK, operations are close to what operating environments in foreign professional clubs are.

“Then the step abroad is not so big.”

HJK’s Manager Joonas Sarelius according to Sevenius has the potential to create an international career as a professional footballer, but the coming years will be critical to achieving that goal.

Sevenius says he is pleased with what HJK is currently able to offer in relation to his own life situation. As a high school student, he still lives at home in Rajamäki.

“I’ve made the choice to bet on football. Of course it shows in the grades. ”

“Every day when I leave for school, I dream that I wish I could just go home to rest and then come back to the field to kick. That I could just do football. ”

At HJK, he says he’s inspired by the peer support he can get from players of all ages.

“I have asked From Essi Sainio a lot of things. I can hear from him what it’s like to go abroad and how to overcome difficulties. ”

“It’s a new situation for me to have someone around me all the time who has experienced what I’m looking for.”

Sevenius practiced scoring in HJK’s practice.

Sevenius says he has outlined better at HJK what a profession abroad could be like. He has been trained in nutrition, and measuring fat percentage has also become a new thing.

“I wanted to talk about that at home. However, it is differently personal. I had to feel that idea at first. ”

According to Sevenius, measuring the body has been handled professionally at HJK.

“It’s kind of giving the player tools. If you want to develop, here’s another thing to do. ”

Sevenius has not taken the stress out of testing.

“I want to be as good as I can in every area, but I do understand that no test result determines what kind of player I am on the field. There are so many things that affect it. ”

Sevenius dreams of a Champions League and playing in England.

“At the moment, the things that are important to me are the people close to me and football. My friends in Rajamäki know that my days are full and I am in a hurry, but I have not forgotten them. They do not question why I can rarely meet. ”

“I appreciate that my decision to invest in football is supported and not questioned.”

Oona Sevenius Born in April 2004.

HJK striker.

Previous clubs: Rajamäki Development, Nurmijärvi Football Club, PK-35 Vantaa.

Played two seasons in the National League PK-35 in Vantaa.

38 matches and 16 goals in the National League.

Women’s opportunities to become football professionals have improved

If 15 years ago, in the dreams of girls and women playing football, there were playing fields in Sweden, now the dreams are the famous realmadrid, barcelona or chelsea and manut.

Football Association Development Manager Heidi Pihlajan According to him, the opportunities for Finns to have a professional career are definitely better than they were fifteen years ago, when he was at the beginning of his playing career.

“At that time, the opportunities to aim abroad seemed limited. Now there is a map of Europe and the world open. The monthly earnings of female players are growing all over Europe, ”says Pihlaja.

“We in Finland have a job to do so that players dare to throw themselves into a career as a footballer. It is also about valuing the athlete’s profession. ”

HJK’s According to Joonas Sarelius, the manager of the women’s representative team, there are simply more jobs available for women as professional footballers than before.

“There are more professional teams and series in Europe every year. ”

The ability of Finns to dream of professionalism is also affected by the development of girls’ and women’s football in Finland.

“But women’s football is developing at a rapid pace in every country, so competition for professional pitches is growing, ”says Sarelius.

Finland The number of women and full-time coaches playing professional contracts in the national league has increased in recent years.

According to Heidi Pihlaja, 37 percent of those who played last season played on a professional contract. But that doesn’t mean players will make a living from football yet.

According to the definition of the Football Association, the limit of a professional contract is at least EUR 2,000 gross income from football per year.

“If we talk about professionals who earn their income [vain] by playing, the number is only twenty, ”says Pihlaja.

The national league starts on Saturday with four matches. HJK will start their season with a home game against Åland United on Sunday at Bolt Arena at 2 p.m.