“My people were not absent, much less turned their backs / to the tragic and bitter history of the continent“, sings Alfredo Zitarrosa in the beautiful song Ten tenths of greetings to the Argentine public. And you can paraphrase the words of the Uruguayan singer-songwriter changing town by club to explain a laudable action they carry out in these days of memory River, Racing and Boca, and that had its starting point a couple of years ago with Banfield, Ferro and Estudiantes de La Plata: the restitution of membership cards to those disappeared by the last military dictatorship.

“The Club Atlético River Plate, together with the Club Atlético Boca Juniors and the Secretariat of Human Rights of the Nation, summon those relatives or close friends of members of both clubs who have been victims of forced disappearance during the last military dictatorship , which ran from 1976 to 1983. The objective is for them to get in touch with the respective institutions, with the aim of knowing their life stories and claiming their corporate status within the framework of a policy of memory, truth and justice.“, River and Boca published on their social networks. The contact emails are [email protected] and [email protected]

Racing also rose to the occasion and will restore the condition of partners and partners, in a determination of the Board of Directors that will include a tribute to the fans who were direct victims of the genocidal process that Argentina suffered since the middle of the seventies. “We felt that we had to pay this debt with memory and we understood that it was the right time to take this step”, said the president of the institution, Víctor Blanco. The contact email is [email protected]

Racing will restore the condition to the members detained-disappeared by the last dictatorship. The detained-disappeared fans will also receive their tribute. If you know of any case, contact [email protected] pic.twitter.com/jg6bW1YxGA – Racing Club (@RacingClub) March 19, 2021

As reported from the Avellaneda club, “The original idea was raised with the Members Department a few months ago by five partners who selflessly suggested moving along this path: Osvaldo Santoro, Carlos Ulanovsky, Miguel Laborde, Jorge Watts and Carlos Krug. Watts, detained-disappeared during 1978 at the El Vesubio clandestine detention center and one of the founders of the Association of Former Disappeared Detainees, passed away on March 3, Covid-19. This news is also a tribute to his tenacious contribution to human rights“.

It is also worth remembering that San Lorenzo already made this tribute in 2019. Daniel Schapira (club tennis player), Oscar Forlenza (bowling player), Juan Carlos Martínez, Horacio Pietragalla, Jorge Argente, Guillermo Barros, Carlos Vivas, Eduardo Seghezzo, Emilio De Lorenzo, Alberto Pastor, Diego and Luis Guagnini (brothers who disappeared in Boedo), José Orlando, Luis Zuckerfeld, Osvaldo Balbi and Marcos Zuker were the missing fans honored with their respective cards, which are already in the hands of their relatives.