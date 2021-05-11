Football Football veteran Buffon ending his Juventus career, however, the 43-year-old guard still wants to play

This season, Buffon was second behind Wojciech Szczesny.

Italian football goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffonin a career at Juventus ends this season, the 43-year-old Juve icon said on Tuesday. However, the former Italian national team captain and Buffon, who celebrated the 2006 World Cup, would still like to continue his tremendous playing career somewhere else.

Buffon played his first games at Juventus in 2001 and has represented the club ever since, with the exception of a one-season visit to the French club PSG. This season, however, Buffon missed out Wojciech Szczesnyn behind as a second guard and has played only seven league games during the season.

“My future is clear, I will leave Juve at the end of the season. After that, I either find something that inspires me, or I end my career, ”Buffon, who won ten Italian championships in Juventus, told BeIN Sport.