Saturday, January 8, 2022
Football Football star Benjamin Mendy, accused of multiple rapes, was released on bail

January 7, 2022
Mendy is charged with seven rapes and one forced sexual act.

Rape accused French footballer Benjamin Mendy, 27, was released on bail on Friday.

Mendy, who plays for Premier League Manchester City, is charged with seven rapes and one forced sexual act. There are five suspected victims.

Judge Patrick Thompson released Mendy on bail at a hearing in Chester Crown Court under “strict conditions”. Among other things, Mendyn had to hand over her passport.

Mendy has been behind bars since August last year. According to Thompson, the trial will not take place until June.

As a defender the Frenchman was moving to Manchester City in 2017 from AS Monaco for an estimated € 60 million. The club has shelved him so far.

In the French national team, Mendy has played ten matches. He was part of the 2018 World Cup gold team in France.

.
