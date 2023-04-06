Friday, April 7, 2023
April 6, 2023
April 6, 2023
in World Europe
Football | Football Reporter: Lionel Messi Received Unfathomable Contract Offer

According to an inside source, Messi has received a huge offer from Saudi Arabia.

5.4. 21:48

Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi35, received insane offer from Saudi Arabian club, reveals football journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

According to a Twitter update shared by Romano, Al-Hilal SFC, who plays in the Saudi Arabian league, offered Messi a player contract with an annual salary of 400 million euros.

However, according to Romano, Messi did not accept the offer.

Even Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, whose salary at Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr pales in comparison to Messi’s offer. Ronaldo Earns Gulf News – website, 207 million dollars, or about 189 million euros, per year.

Romano says that the reason for Messi’s refusal is that the Argentinian star wants to continue in Europe.

Messi currently represents the French club Paris Saint-Germain. Before that, he played for a long time in Barcelona until the contract expired at the end of June 2021.

Messi’s current contract is on hold this summer.

