When Teemu Puk’s football career started to rise, his mother’s life also changed. Teija Pukki flew around Europe baking, cleaning and comforting when the boy needed it. At the victory party, the mother ventilated alongside the players.

Teija Pukilla had no idea what an offside, goal kick or indirect free kick before his son Teemu Pukki began his football hobby.

Pretty soon – or at least it felt like the passage of years – Teija Pukki found herself standing at the home stadium of Seville at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán among the fans singing the club’s encouragement songs in Spanish.