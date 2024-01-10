Football | Football legend Thierry Henry opens up about mental health problems: “I cried every day”

The star of yesteryear had to face his problems during the corona lockdowns.

A football legend Thierry Henry had to face his serious mental health challenges during the corona pandemic. Henry told My guardianaccording to the Diary Of A CEO podcast, how he discovered that he had suffered from depression perhaps all his life, but only realized it a few years ago.

Henry said in the program that his father in particular was very critical of what he did. This made the young footballer always look for approval.

The father who raised Henry strictly instructed him to “always put one foot in front of the other”, not to stop mentally.

As a player or later as a coach, Henry never stopped or analyzed his own feelings until the corona pandemic started. The brackets stopped Europe and North America, and it was no longer possible to just go from one performance to the next. Henry was the head coach of the Canadian Impact de Montreal at the time of the corona virus.

In Canada, the corona protocols were particularly strict. Henry remained isolated.

– I always went forward. Then the corona hit, and I stopped. I couldn't walk anymore. Then it hit. I was isolated in Montreal. I couldn't see my family for almost a year. It was really difficult, Henry told the program according to the Guardian.

– I cried every day for no real reason. The tears just started coming. I do not know why. Maybe they had been coming in for a long time. Actually, it wasn't me, it was the younger me who was crying about all the things she didn't get: acceptance.

Demanding father's daily harsh criticism resurfaced especially strongly. According to Henry, his father also barked at him, for example, after a 6–0 victory in which he had scored all the goals.

Reprimands could fly away as a player, but they gnawed at a person deeply.

Henry, who is currently the head coach of France's under-21 national team, says that the relieving turn happened in early 2021. He had spent time in his home country with his children, and it was time to return to Montreal.

– I put my bag down to say goodbye and everyone from the babysitter to my girlfriend to my kids started crying. For the first time I felt that I was seen as a person, not a football player. Not for all the fame. I felt human.

Henry decided from that point of view to leave his position as Impact's head coach.

– I counted my bag and thought, what am I doing? Will I go into a situation again where my goal is just to please others? They love Thierry, not Thierry Henry. I stayed home, and for the first time I felt human. It felt nice.

Henry rose to world fame as Arsenal's and France's national team goalie since the late 1990s. He won the World Cup gold in the shirt of France in 1998 and scored 51 goals in the national team. For Arsenal, he scored a record 174 league goals in total between 1999 and 2007.

Henry, who started his career in AS Monaco, also played in Juventus, New York Red Bulls and Barcelona.