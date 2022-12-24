Saturday, December 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Football legend Pelé’s condition is deteriorating in the hospital

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 24, 2022
in World Europe
0

Pelé, who has won three soccer world championships, is being treated at the Albert Einstein Hospital.

Brazilian football legend Pelé is deteriorating in a hospital in Sao Paulo. Pelé, 82, is being treated in hospital for cancer and kidney and heart problems.

Pele’s daughter Kely Cristina Nascimento published a picture on social media on Christmas Eve in which he hugs his father in the hospital.

“We are still here, together in the fight and in the faith,” Nascimento said, adding that he would once again spend the night with his father.

The message can also be interpreted as saying that there aren’t very many joint hospital jobs left.

Pelé, who has won three soccer world championships, is being treated at the Albert Einstein Hospital. On Wednesday, hospital information said that Pelé’s colon cancer has worsened. Pele’s daughters Kely Cristina Nascimento and Flavia Arantes told then that it is better for the patient to spend Christmas in the hospital.

See also  Baseball Ella Reiman lives like a professional, but her livelihood must be found elsewhere: "Compared to the number of internships, the fees are really small"

Pelé had to be hospitalized at the end of November. Colon cancer was operated on last year, after which it was treated with drugs.

Pele that is, by real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento achieved the world championships in 1958, 1962 and 1970 with the Brazilian national team. He is considered the best player of his time and, according to many, even the best of all time.

Last Sunday, Pelé congratulated Argentina Lionel Messi for winning the world championship. Pelé considered Argentina’s final victory over France deserved.

“Congratulations to Argentina. Diego Maradona probably smiling,” Pelé wrote at the time, referring to Argentina’s 2020 late great player.

Pelé is the only three-time world champion in soccer. He scored 1,270 goals in 1,363 games in his career. Guinness lists the reading as the sport’s goal record.

#Football #Football #legend #Pelés #condition #deteriorating #hospital

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Donovan Carrillo 'falls' to the hospital after giving ice skating performances in Mexico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result