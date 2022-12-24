Football | Football legend Pelé’s condition is deteriorating in the hospital

Pelé, who has won three soccer world championships, is being treated at the Albert Einstein Hospital.

Brazilian football legend Pelé is deteriorating in a hospital in Sao Paulo. Pelé, 82, is being treated in hospital for cancer and kidney and heart problems.

Pele’s daughter Kely Cristina Nascimento published a picture on social media on Christmas Eve in which he hugs his father in the hospital.

“We are still here, together in the fight and in the faith,” Nascimento said, adding that he would once again spend the night with his father.

The message can also be interpreted as saying that there aren’t very many joint hospital jobs left.

Pelé, who has won three soccer world championships, is being treated at the Albert Einstein Hospital. On Wednesday, hospital information said that Pelé’s colon cancer has worsened. Pele’s daughters Kely Cristina Nascimento and Flavia Arantes told then that it is better for the patient to spend Christmas in the hospital.

Pelé had to be hospitalized at the end of November. Colon cancer was operated on last year, after which it was treated with drugs.

Pele that is, by real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento achieved the world championships in 1958, 1962 and 1970 with the Brazilian national team. He is considered the best player of his time and, according to many, even the best of all time.

Last Sunday, Pelé congratulated Argentina Lionel Messi for winning the world championship. Pelé considered Argentina’s final victory over France deserved.

“Congratulations to Argentina. Diego Maradona probably smiling,” Pelé wrote at the time, referring to Argentina’s 2020 late great player.

Pelé is the only three-time world champion in soccer. He scored 1,270 goals in 1,363 games in his career. Guinness lists the reading as the sport’s goal record.