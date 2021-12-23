Football Football legend Pelé got home from the hospital

The pelvis was removed from the colon in early September.

Everyone Brazilian legend has been dubbed the best football player of all time Pelé has been discharged from the hospital, said Thursday, among other things Sky Sports.

The pelvis was removed from the colon in early September. During this most recent hospital period of a couple of weeks, he received chemotherapy.

“The patient is in stable condition and his treatment for the tumor detected in September continues,” representatives of Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, who is treating Pelé, said.

Pelé has suffered from health problems in recent years and has spent several periods in hospital.

Pelé, officially called Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is the only player in the history of football to win three world championships (1958, 1962, 1970). He finished 77 goals for the Brazilian national team in 92 matches.