Saturday, July 8, 2023
Football | Football legend Edwin van der Sar in intensive care due to cerebral hemorrhage

July 7, 2023
Football | Football legend Edwin van der Sar in intensive care due to cerebral hemorrhage

Van der Sar is in a stable condition but is being kept in intensive care in Split, Croatia.

For one rated as the best football goalkeeper of all time Edwin van der Sar, 52, was hospitalized Friday after suffering a brain hemorrhage while on vacation in Croatia. Van der Sar is in a stable condition but is being kept in intensive care in Split, Croatia.

Van der Sar represented the Dutch club Ajax at the same time Jari Litmanen with. In their era, Ajax won the Champions League in 1995.

Van der Sar represented the Dutch national team between 1995 and 2008. He was winning the English Premier League with Manchester United in 2008. In the same year, Manchester United celebrated winning the Champions League after defeating Chelsea in the final.

