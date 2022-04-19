Football Football fans allegedly attack children in Norway – Police use dogs and pepper spray

The match in the Norwegian men’s soccer main series was preceded by a skirmish in which the supporters of the away team are said to have taken fan goods from the small supporters of the home team.

Norwegian A violent situation arose on Monday in an Elitserien match in the men’s football league, when supporters of the Oslo away team Vålerenga Fotball (VIF) attacked supporters of home team Bodø / Glimt at Aspmyran Stadium in Nordland.

Police had to use force to reassure fans.

The Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation reported on the matter NRK.

Game ended 5-1 in favor of the home team, but the fray took place before the start of the game.

Head of the Police Operations Division Vegard Kristiansen according to police, he was notified of an incident near Aspmyra before the match.

Police said VIF supporters attacked home team fans and the teenage children among them. It all ended with the police having to use both dogs and pepper spray.

“It turned out that they had attacked the children, taken fan goods from them and burned tickets,” Kristiansen tells NRK.

Police is of the perception that supporters of the VIF had reached out to people shouting “Heia Glimt” and singing Glimt songs.

“I think it’s reprehensible for the use. We are talking about children aged 12-13. We have to respond to that. ”

Eventually, police had to use tougher means to reassure VIF fans.

“Before more patrols arrived, police had to use pepper spray to keep them away.”

Nordland police say they have never experienced worse behavior from fan groups visiting Bodø.

“We have been visited by 150 risk supporters from Rome. We have had 600-700 Scots here. We have had fans from Holland. But I have never seen similar behavior, ”Kristiansen explains.

Supporters deny the behavior and say the police exaggerated the use of force. NRK has spoken Sebastian among the 30-40 VIF supporters who set out on a guest game trip.

Sebastian denies hooliganism and says he was completely calm and still hit the irons and got pepper spray.

The allegations that the supporters of the visiting team had attacked the children aged 12-13 and took the fan scarf from them are not true, he said.

“The guys we took the scarf from were at least 22 years old. We also didn’t meet anyone else of that age, ”Sebastian told NRK.

Nordland police are now investigating the case. Allegations of excessive use of force are not signed by the police.

“The police will not use force or get into situations unless we are forced to,” Kristiansen says.