Football Football coach Jyrki Heliskoski is dead

Football coach Jyrki Heliskoski died of a long-term illness on Monday at the age of 75, The Football Association informed on tuesday.

Heliskoski won three Finnish championships as HJK’s head coach. In addition, he will be remembered for various national team roles, including the national team of boys under the age of 17 at the 2003 World Championships.

“Heliskoski his extensive and in-depth coaching skills are highly valued, and he was also in the 1990s creating a solid foundation for current coaching training in Finland. With ‘Jyrä’, hardly anyone could get bored, there were countless stories over the decades and the way to tell them would grab the audience, ”the Football Association’s press release says.

In 2005, Heliskoski served as the temporary head coach of the men’s A national team for six matches. In 2009, he was awarded the Finnish Football Association’s Captain’s Ball special prize for his particularly positive and significant work for Finnish football.

In addition to football, Heliskoski won three Finnish championships as a handball coach.