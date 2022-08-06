Football | Food poisoning at a junior football tournament in Sweden – About 20 children taken to hospital, among them Finns

In the Swedish Gammelstads IF cup soccer tournament, not all children have fit in the nearest hospital. 9 children from the Finnish team have been taken to the hospital.

Swedish In Luleå, around 20 children were taken to the hospital due to food poisoning on Friday during a football tournament, the regional authority informs.

Ambulances have transported children to the hospital, he says Aftonbladet. Not all of them have been admitted to Sunberby Hospital, but some have been forwarded to the emergency rooms of Piitimen and Kalix.

Hospitals have temporarily moved to standby mode. Some of the children have had to stay overnight in the hospital.

With FC Santa Juniorit from Rovaniemi is also in the Gammelstads IF cup tournament, which lasts from Friday to Sunday. 9 out of 25 elementary school-aged girls were hospitalized on Friday. In addition, five suffered from nausea. The adults and guardians of the team present have not fallen ill.

Responsible coach of the team Mika Salmelan according to the team had time to play one game normally on Friday and then go eat spaghetti and minced meat sauce. The tournament organizer had ordered the food to be served.

After the second game, some of the football players started to feel sick and vomit. The teams are accommodated in schools in the area in mattress accommodation. According to Salmela, the school’s toilets ran out, and there was vomit all over the floors. The tournament organizers brought buckets and bags. The cleaners have been cleaning the premises during the night.

Clean emergency accommodation facilities have been arranged for the Rovaniemi team from the sports facility.

A large part of the children aged 9–12 have not had their parents with them on the tournament trip.

“Absolutely shocking. Joy quickly turned to sadness. We had been waiting for this trip all summer,” says Salmela.

To the tournament about 170 children’s and youth football teams participate.

According to the tournament organizers, at least seven teams will not be able to continue the tournament. In addition to these, the situation of a few teams is still unclear.

“As the organizers of the tournament, we are really sorry for what happened. The most important thing now is that the players and coaches recover as soon as possible”, say the organizers in the bulletin.