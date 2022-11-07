Football | Firmino and Barbosa were left out of Brazil’s World Cup team

Roberto Firmino was dropped from the squad, and striker Dani Alves was included as Tite announced Brazil’s World Cup squad.

of Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino didn’t fit into the World Cup team of Tite, the head coach of the Brazilian national football team. Brazil is chasing the sixth World Cup in its history with the team they lead Neymar and a 39-year-old conker player Dani Alves.

Alves, who played in Barcelona, ​​Juventus and PSG, signed a contract with the Mexican team Pumas in July and made it to the World Cup team despite not having played a single match for two months.

According to news agency AFP, Dani Alves is the oldest player named to Brazil’s competitive team of all time. For Alves, the games are the third World Cup.

Roberto Firmino has gotten into good shape this season in Liverpool, but despite that, did not fit into the forward guard of the Brazilian team. Arsenal went ahead of Firmino Gabriel JesusFlamengo’s playmaker Pedro and the Tottenham striker Richarlisonwho has recently recovered from his injury.

Firmino’s fate was also experienced by Flamengo’s goal stick Gabriel Barbosa.

The Brazilian national team, known as Seleção Canarinho, is led in Qatar by PSG star Neymar, who with his team is trying to put a stop to the five-time world champion’s 20-year dry season at the World Cup.

The 30-year-old forward is playing a great season in the Parisian team. He has scored 15 goals and 12 assists in 19 matches for PSG this season. Like Alves, Neymar gets to play in his third World Cup.

Brazil did not lose a single match in the World Cup qualifiers, when it secured its place in the games as the first team from South America. Brazil will play their opening match in Qatar against Serbia on November 24.