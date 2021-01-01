Football Fireworks explode in hand: Norwegian national football team defender hospitalized and doctors fear for sight

Omar Elabdealloui, who plays in Galatasaray, was celebrating the turn of the year at his home when the accident happened.

In Turkish Defender of the Norwegian national football team playing in Galatasaray Omar Elabdellaoui has been hospitalized on New Year’s Eve due to a fireworks accident.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP report this. According to a Galatasaray press release quoted by the agencies, fireworks exploded in the player’s hand as he was celebrating the turn of the year at his home.

The player the life is not in danger, but the doctors fear for his sight. He has suffered burns to his face and injuries to both eyes. According to AFP, the doctors treating the player do not yet want to make estimates of how well the eyes heal.

Representatives of the club have visited the player at the hospital. According to Turkish media quoted by the news agency NTB doctors work to keep damage to a minimum.

“Fireworks exploded in Omar’s hand, but he is conscious and able to communicate with doctors,” a club spokesman said.

The 29-year-old has appeared on the Norwegian national team 49 times. He was also on the national team in the fall in the League of Nations match.