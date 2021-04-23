Football Finnish young men taught footballer Filip Valenčič that it is just okay to talk about their feelings: “I don’t have to carry a burden inside me”

Footballer Filip Valenčič has had a reputation as a difficult person, but he learned from his Finnish teammates that it is ok to talk about his feelings: “I don’t have to carry a burden inside me.”

When the player gets a certain reputation, it can be difficult to get rid of.

Filip Valenčič, 29, is known as one of the best players in Veikkausliiga, in a way too good a player in Veikkausliiga, but at the same time he has also been considered a problem player.

The reputation is especially based on the summer of 2018, when Valenčič last played in HJK and got into a fight with the then head coach Mika Lehkoshuo.

Now Valenčič is in HJK again, and in Veikkausliiga the opponents’ defenders are on their toes with the goal scorer. Maybe now may be the time for Valenčič to get rid of his reputation – if all goes well.

“I would not say that I am a hard player, but I demand respect for basic human being. Ethylene doesn’t need to spread the red carpet, and I don’t need champagne every day. I just want to be respected as a person, ”says Valenčič in the auditorium of the Töölö football stadium.

In April 2018, under the same spectator, in the Club locker room, Valenčič refused to pause to return to the field, even though he had scored the opening goal of the match. In the locker room, he took off his jersey and said he would no longer go to the field.

“I myself follow the rule that I treat you the way you treat me. If I am a hard toward someone, it means that something is not right. Otherwise, I don’t consider myself a difficult player. ”

“ “I had no reason to even think about the past.”

Filip Valenčič put on HJK’s jersey at Töölö Stadium.­

Last Valenčič played at Inter at the end of the season, but despite discussions with Inter, the Slovene wanted to return to HJK after a three-year break.

“The same people are no longer at HJK. I had no reason to even think about the past. ”

In the winter, HJK sold Valenčič an idea of ​​the Club’s offensive football, goals for the upcoming season and how the winger fits well into the team’s system. The sales speech intensified, and Inter was left to lick his keys when Valenčič moved to the Club in January.

“I know what HJK means in Finland and what it represents. I felt that HJK was the best option for me at that time. ”

In recent years, Valenčič has not enjoyed the same company for a long time. He came to the Club in the summer of 2017 from PS Kemi, and was elected League Player of the Year the same year

In the summer of 2018, he received departure passes from HJK and was sold to Stabæk, Norway. Stabæk loaned Valenčič to Inter for the 2019 season and was again elected League Player of the Year. In the 2020 season, the coronavirus pandemic disrupted preparations for the season in Norway, and again he returned to the loan at Inter.

“Let’s forget about that last season,” Valenčič says and laughs.

Valenčič was transit to Slovenia at the start of the pandemic, where he spent 70 days. After returning to Norway, he was not in as good shape as the others who had been allowed to be in team drills. When the season began, he was not part of the head coach’s plans. Then he decided to return to Turku.

“Even though I was okay, it took a while before I got the right feel for the games.”

“ “Football is about business. If I do my job well, it doesn’t mean anything yet. ”

Filip Valenčič was given a chance to change things around.­

Valencic has sought to advance in his career, but has returned to Finland time and time again. What went wrong in Norway?

“That’s what I tried to find out for myself. I think it was because of the idea of ​​the club. They wanted to bring junior players to the national team and play them so they could sell young players. I was not Norwegian, and not the youngest. I had to help them, but I never got a decent opportunity. ”

It’s kind of the story of Valenčič’s entire career. He has hunted for playing time and better opportunity. In the summer of 2016, he arrived in Finland for the first time.

“I remember when I traveled with my agent to Kemi. We had to stop in Helsinki for one night before the connecting flight to Kemi. We walked downtown on a summer evening, and I told my agent that by this time next year, I’m playing at HJK. I don’t know if he believed me, but he just nodded and said that’s how you play. ”

“I thought in my mind that you still see. And so it happened. ”

Then In Kemi, Valenčič could not have imagined spending many years in Finland, but says that he does not regret anything.

“I love Finland and living in Finland. Football in Finland is also not as bad as it is said in other countries. I have had nothing to regret. ”

But is Valenčič still too good for Finland?

Valenčič has a simple answer as to why he has not yet made a breakthrough elsewhere.

“Football is about business. If I do my job well, it doesn’t mean anything yet. After that, a lot of things would have to fall into place to get a transfer to a better club or series. The timing should be right, there should be luck and there should be the right people helping. I have not had any luck with these things. ”

Valenčič says he trusted people who didn’t care about him as a human being, but only saw him as a “walking currency”.

“It was perhaps the biggest reason I haven’t experienced success if we understand success in a certain way. However, I feel successful. Not many players in the history of Finnish football have played two full seasons in the Veikkausliiga and won the best player award in both seasons. ”

But still he is looking to rise to a better level.

“This time the transfer has to happen. I mean, I will do everything I can if there is an opportunity for a move that will satisfy me and follow me. ”

“ “He said he didn’t like my walk.”

Filip Valenčič­

Valencic grew up in a middle-class and academic family. His father is the principal of the elementary school, the mother the secretary of the head of the university, and the sister and brother both study at the university.

Valenčič says he was not as interested in the books as his parents might have hoped. However, in high school he graduated and studied business administration at a polytechnic.

“I’ve received from my parents only love and help in everything. My father is my biggest fan. He calls me after every game. However, when I had a football problem, I didn’t know who to turn to because my parents didn’t know how they could help me. ”

When his football career did not take off in Slovenia, Valenčič moved to the Italian third league AC Monza in 2015. There he was put to bed for months because of a hernia. After healing, the season was over.

“That’s when I thought I’d quit football. By then, I hadn’t been allowed to play regularly in any season. Football no longer felt meaningful. I wondered if there was anything left in all the fighting. ”

“I told myself that if I can’t find a club where I enjoy playing, I will stop playing. Or at least I take a break during which I can see if I miss football. ”

Then luck kicked, and Valenčič got the dream he had dreamed of in England when he was younger. He says he experienced in one year in Second League Notts County what it’s like when everyone puts everything in the league in football.

He got to play for veteran strikers who played in the Premier League Jon Steadin and Alan Smith with. Valenčič played in the middle of the midfield and had to adjust to it. He says the game was tactically poor, but his advantage was good ball handling skills. That wasn’t always enough either.

“I played for the first time in the opening and scored a winning goal against the guests against Crawley Town. The next game was coming in a few days. The head coach called me and said I wouldn’t start the next game. He said he didn’t like the way I walk around the stadium. I asked what he meant. He said he didn’t like my walk. A true story, ”Valenčič says and laughs.

“I think he just wanted to keep me in exchange for some reason.”

According to Valenčič, England lived and breathed football, which was sometimes a little too much. On Sundays, he occasionally spent time with teammates watching many games in a row and returned home with a horrible headache.

He cites another example of the locals ’passion for football.

“On game day, we sometimes went to VIP rooms that were full of sponsor representatives and other crowds. Once I and a couple of others had to greet the VIP crowd. One old lady, who was probably closer to 90, said she had been a fan since she was little. He asked if I knew what he hated in football. Training season, because then there are no games. Imagine he was so attached to football. ”

“ “Maybe there was a small shock or I was surprised when the Finns had no problem talking about their feelings.”

Filip Valenčič says that he learned openness from his Finnish playmates.­

Notts County after the season, Valenčič’s agent said that now they would go to Kemi. Valenčič says he considered that Kemi was high on the league table and would fight for a place in Europe. The arrival in Kemi then did not live up to expectations, but the people were friendly. Head coach Jari Åhman was not initially satisfied with the Slovenian confirmation games.

“I told him I only needed one training season and a full season to show what I could do. They considered, and in the end I made a two-year contract. It only took me one and a half training sessions to move to HJK. ”

Valenčič says that he was a closed person before coming to Finland. He didn’t want to talk about his feelings or problems.

“Maybe it was a little shock or I was surprised when the Finns had no problem talking about their feelings. Whether they had football problems or personal problems, they talked about them for me. I learned here that it’s okay to talk about bad experiences and get the support you need. It is not so common in my country to do so, except for my family. ”

How has it changed you?

“I am now more open and tolerant. More open to new things. It has made me a better person. Returning to the problem of player-theme, so I better person today. It’s probably the biggest thing that I have received from Finland, in addition to football. Sometimes you just have to say things out loud and that too makes it easier. ”

“I don’t have to carry a burden inside me. At the moment, everything is going well. We get to play in the Finnish Cup final for the Olympic Stadium, the league begins and summer is coming. ”

Now Valenčič only cares when his family can visit Finland again.

“In practice, they have shown me Finland. I found a new Helsinki with their help. ”

The Veikkausliiga starts on Saturday. HJK – FC Honka at Töölö football stadium at 3 pm without an audience. Ruutu.fi is showing a match.