Football | Finnish stars sparkled in the opening game of MLS – Teemu Pukki built, Robin Lod painted

The Huhkaji star players beat the opening pace in Minnesota's victory game.

Huhkaja player Robin Lod managed to score in the first match of the season in the North American soccer league MLS. Lodi and Teemu Pukin Minnesota United, represented, won the match with a Finnish player Alexander Ring skippered the Austin team with numbers 2–1.

Playing in Austin Leo Vaisänen was replaced after half an hour of the game due to injury.

The goal in the opening half of the match was Lodi's first in MLS since May 2022.

Puki had his own role in the creation of the goal, when the ball ended up from his shot attempt to the one who gave the assist Sang-Bin to Jeong.

Last November, Lod returned to the greens after a long injury and at that time also managed to score against Northern Ireland in the Huuhkaja shirt.