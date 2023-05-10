Football | Finnish promise Naatan Skytä, 21, had his tibia broken

Skyttä, who got into a good mood in Denmark, has been away from the games for a long time.

Finland one of the hottest youngsters in football Naatan Skytt suffered a serious injury last weekend in a Danish league match.

Skyttä, 21, who plays for Odense, hurt his leg badly. Skytta plays in Denmark on loan from the French club Toulouse.

Already recently, Toulouse announced that it was a serious injury that would require surgical treatment. At the time, the club said it was an ankle injury.

From the beginning of the week on the way to the doctor’s office, Skytä received even more distressing information: her tibia has been broken. From Odense Fyens Stiftstidende magazine says that Skytt will most likely be on the sidelines for the rest of the year.

The situation is particularly unfortunate for Skytä, also because he had been given a lot of responsibility after moving to Denmark. Skyttä also managed to score twice at the end of April.

Last during the season, Skyttä was on loan from Toulouse in Norway in Viking’s ranks and was also successful there. The breakthrough in France has not yet been successful.

Skytt, raised by Ilves, moved to Toulouse in February 2021. He has not yet made his debut in the Finnish A national team, but scored four goals in the under-21 national team shirt last year.