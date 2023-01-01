Tuesday, January 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Finnish goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo returns to Aston Villa

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 1, 2023
in World Europe
0

Sinisalo played on loan for the autumn season at England’s third highest league level in Burton Albion.

Finnish goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo, 21, returns to Aston Villa, who plays in the English Premier League.

Sinisalo spent the autumn season on loan at England’s third highest league level, Burton Albion, where he was between the posts in four league matches.

Burton Albion confirmed Sinisalo’s return to Aston Villa on Sunday on Twitter.

Sinisalo has been part of the Aston Villa organization since 2018. In the 2020-2021 season, he played on loan at the Scottish Ayr United.

Read more: Viljami Sinisalo left for Britain as a teenager, and the beginning was not easy – harsh experiences include a lonely Christmas in Scotland

Sinisalo was on the bench for Aston Villa in two Premier League matches last season, but he has yet to make his Premier League debut.

Sinisalo has also joined the Finnish men’s national team, but he has not been on the field in Huuhkaj.

See also  HS Espoo | Old pictures show what Christmas shopping was like in Espoo during the Markka times - Exquisite sparkle was exhausted


#Football #Finnish #goalkeeper #Viljami #Sinisalo #returns #Aston #Villa

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

At least 150 people injured due to fireworks in Baghdad on New Year's Eve

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result