Football | Finnish goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo returns to Aston Villa

Sinisalo played on loan for the autumn season at England’s third highest league level in Burton Albion.

Finnish goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo, 21, returns to Aston Villa, who plays in the English Premier League.

Sinisalo spent the autumn season on loan at England’s third highest league level, Burton Albion, where he was between the posts in four league matches.

Burton Albion confirmed Sinisalo’s return to Aston Villa on Sunday on Twitter.

Sinisalo has been part of the Aston Villa organization since 2018. In the 2020-2021 season, he played on loan at the Scottish Ayr United.

Sinisalo was on the bench for Aston Villa in two Premier League matches last season, but he has yet to make his Premier League debut.

Sinisalo has also joined the Finnish men’s national team, but he has not been on the field in Huuhkaj.