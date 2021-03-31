Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Football Finnish credit defender Tuija Hyyrynen continues at the Italian Grand Club in Juventus

March 31, 2021
Hyyrynen, a 33-year-old winger, has been playing at Juventus since the summer of 2017.

Finland defender of the women’s national football team Helmarien Tuija Hyyrynen continues his career at the Italian Grand Club in Juventus. Hyyrynen signed an extension agreement with the Turin Society until the spring of next year.

The 33-year-old winger has been playing at Juventus since summer 2017 and has celebrated the Italian championship every spring. Also this spring, Juventus is strongly on his way to becoming an Italian champion. Five laps before the end of the series, Juventus leads the series by six points ahead of second-placed AC Milan.

Hyyrynen was selected for the Helmari team on Tuesday, which will meet on April 11 in the Austrian practice match. Hyyrynen has played 111 matches in Helmare and has scored two goals.

