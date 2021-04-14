Football Finland’s group opponent Portugal did not reach the final tournament from the qualifiers

All teams in the Women’s European Championships clear.

Finland the Portuguese women’s national football team, which was in the same European Championship qualifier block, paved the way for further qualifiers.

Russia and Portugal played a goalless goal in the second game of the qualifiers in Moscow. Russia had grabbed a 1-0 away win in the opening section of the pair, so it advanced to the European Championship final with 1-0 overall goals.

The European Championships will be played in the summer of 2022 in England. In addition to England, Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Austria, Iceland and Italy had already secured their finals.

The last tournament venues went to Switzerland and Northern Ireland late Tuesday night.

Both games of the Swiss and Czech advanced qualifiers ended 1-1. The solution was only found in the penalty shootout, where Switzerland was better.

At home, Northern Ireland beat Ukraine 2-0 and grabbed the European Championship place with a combined result of 4-1.