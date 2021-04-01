Football Finland’s favorite France took the away victory over Bosnia, Ukraine was tied for Kazakhstan

Germany suffered a shock loss in their home game.

Finland did not play for points in his World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday, but the other four countries in the block were in action. France’s number one favorite, the reigning world champion, took care of their pastries, taking a valuable away victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina, but Ukraine experienced a setback by remaining in a home draw with Kazakhstan.

France finished 1-0 in Sarajevo in the 60th minute Antoine Griezmann. Ukraine, which was 1-1 tied with Finland at home on Sunday, took another hit on the World Cup wishes by losing another 1-0 lead, which hit the Kazakhstan net in the 20th minute. Roman Jaremtshuk. Kazakhstan, bet on a block jumbo, came to Kiev Serizhan Muzhikovin 59 minutes into the game, the finish was leveled.

France are at the top of the block after scoring seven points from three matches. Ukraine, which has played all three games equally, is in three points, Finland in two draws in two points and Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kazakhstan in one point. Finland, Bosnia and Kazakhstan have two matches played.

Qualifying games will continue in early September. Finland’s next qualifying game is the home match against Kazakhstan on September 4.

Qualifying night the sensation was experienced in Duisburg when Germany suffered a 1-2 home loss to northern Macedonia. Germany had won its previous 17 World Cup qualifiers, but Northern Macedonia took the biggest football achievement in its history Eljif Elmasin with a winning goal in the 85th minute. Formerly Macedonian Veteran Goran Pandev had taken the lead with a penalty kick Ilkay Gündogan.

After winning its first two qualifiers, Germany is third in Group J after three rounds, tied for Northern Macedonia. Armenia, which has dreamed of a dream start in the World Cup qualifiers, is in nine points, on Wednesday it won the Romanian 3–2 at home.