Football | Finland’s buzzing super promise is moving to a big club – even PSG was interested

Football|Paris Saint-Germain was left licking its fingers.

Finnish football’s great promise Djoully Nzoko16, moves from Inter in Turku to the big Belgian club KRC Genk. Inter informs about the transfer on their website.

Nzoko debuted in the Veikkausliiga this summer and rose like a comet among the most popular players in the league. He scored a goal with his wonderful long-range shot already in the second league match of his career and quickly took a place in Inter’s starting line-up.

The young winger played in 12 Veikkausliiga matches this season and scored a total of four goals. The Turku native also scored a goal in the semi-final match of the Finnish Cup into Haka’s net in Valkeakoski.

“There has been a big change in the player in the last few months and he has been able to make the jump from P17 First to Veikkausliiga. Djoully understood what this was all about: he was ready to do a lot of work on the field. His adaptation and development has been fast,” Inter’s head coach Vesa Vasara glows in the announcement.

Chairman Nikolas Håkans implies that Nzoko would be a “financially significant player sale” for Inter.

“As a club, we have invested in player sales in accordance with the goals set at the beginning of the year, and Djoully’s transfer to Genk is a significant step not only for the player but also for the whole club,” he says.

Genk says on its website that there were several clubs interested in Nzoko anyway. The club mentions, among other things, that the French giant Paris Saint-Germain was interested in the young Finn.

Genk is currently fifth in the Belgian league. Nzoko will start his game in the club’s academy team, which plays in Belgium’s second league level.