Football Finland is looking for its first victory from Bulgaria – HS is watching the match moment by moment

The attacking pair is Teemu Pukki and Joel Pohjanpalo.

Finland On Sunday, the men’s national football team will face Bulgaria in the third match of the League of Nations at the Olympic Stadium, which Finland has never won before.

The Finnish A national team has played eight times in its history against Bulgaria and lost seven times and played once. Twelve years have passed since the previous encounter, and then Finland lost the practice match in the 1-2 away field.

Head coach Markku Kanerva has returned to the 4-4-2 line-up and put back into the opening lineup again the number one players who started on the bench or were sidelined from the Poland match. The attack will begin Teemu Pukki and Joel Pohjanpalo, in the middle of the midfield are Tim Sparv and Glen Chamber, wingers Ilmari Niskanen and Robert Taylor. The defense start from the right Jukka Raitala, Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri and Jere Uronen and the paint is rightly so Lukas Hradecky.