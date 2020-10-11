Football Finland is looking for its first victory from Bulgaria – HS is watching the match moment by moment

The attacking pair is Teemu Pukki and Joel Pohjanpalo.
Finland On Sunday, the men’s national football team will face Bulgaria in the third match of the League of Nations at the Olympic Stadium, which Finland has never won before.
The Finnish A national team has played eight times in its history against Bulgaria and lost seven times and played once. Twelve years have passed since the previous encounter, and then Finland lost the practice match in the 1-2 away field.
Head coach Markku Kanerva has returned to the 4-4-2 line-up and put back into the opening lineup again the number one players who started on the bench or were sidelined from the Poland match. The attack will begin Teemu Pukki and Joel Pohjanpalo, in the middle of the midfield are Tim Sparv and Glen Chamber, wingers Ilmari Niskanen and Robert Taylor. The defense start from the right Jukka Raitala, Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri and Jere Uronen and the paint is rightly so Lukas Hradecky.
League of Nations
■ The League of Nations is divided into four leagues (A, B, C and D) according to the level of the countries. As the group winner of the C league, Finland rose to the B league, where the countries ranked 17–32 in the European ranking list.
■ In the B-block, Finland will play twice against Bulgaria, Wales and Ireland in September-November. The winners of the blocks rise to the upper league and the losers fall to the lower.
■ The two group winners of the League of Nations will get a place in the further qualifiers of the World Cup qualifiers. These places will be distributed after the World Cup qualifiers. There will be 10 qualifiers in the qualifiers and two teams based on the ranking of the League of Nations. If Finland were to win its League of Nations block, it would probably get a place as a block winner in the World Cup qualifiers, when the 16 teams of the League of Nations League are quite sure to be block winners or block runners-up in the World Cup qualifiers.
