Football Finland got a familiar opponent in the first block of the League of Nations, and even the affectionate Huuhkajia

Finland avoided the toughest countries in the B-League and thus got a reasonably good start.

Finland was drawn to the third block at the B-level of the League of Nations for the period 2021–2022 and will be received by Montenegro, Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is at least a very familiar opponent to the Owners, as the countries have been in the same qualifying round for the European Championships and the World Cup.

Finland the block did not become impossible when the Owls avoided encountering Sweden (Fifa-ranking 18), Serbia (23) or Ukraine (25).

Each of the three countries would have been clearly higher in Fifa’s rankings than Romania, which is ranked 44th. Romania is ranked highest among the countries in the Finnish zone.

Former Spanish national team star Gaizka Mendieta raised Finland to the third block.

The other countries in the Finnish segment, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, are 72nd and 61st in addition to Fifa. Finland is ranked 58th on the latest list.

Switzerland In the lottery held in Nyon, Finland was at the B level and in the second basket, ranking 21st in the League of Nations. Norway, Scotland and Russia were in the same lottery basket, so the Owls could not get them.

At the A level of the League of Nations, there were 16 countries, of which France, Italy, Spain and Belgium were in first place.

The League of Nations is the way to get a place in the European Championships 2024 organized by Germany.

Thus the lottery progressed in league B:

Block 1: Armenia, Ireland, Scotland, Ukraine.

Block 2: Albania, Israel, Russia, Iceland.

Block 3: Montenegro, Romania, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Block 4: Slovenia, Serbia, Norway, Sweden.

The matches of the League of Nations will start in June next year.

In the A-league the blocks were distributed as follows:

Strand 1: France, Denmark, Croatia and Austria.

Block 2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Block 3: Italy, Germany, England and Hungary.

Block 4: Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland and Wales.

At the two lower levels, the draw went like this:

C-League:

Block 1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands.

Block 2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus / Estonia.

Block 3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan / Moldova.

Block 4: Bulgaria, Northern Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar.

D-League:

Block 1: Liechtenstein, Andorra, Kazakhstan / Moldova, Latvia.

Block 2: San Marino, Cyprus / Estonia, Malta.