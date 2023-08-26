Football | Fifa’s discipline roared: The Spanish football director who kissed the player was sidelined for 90 days

Luis Rubiales kissed Jennifer Hermoso, who won the world championship, right on the mouth. He also hugged other players very intimately during the award ceremony.

International football association Fifa announced on Saturday that he had transferred the president of the Spanish Football Federation By Luis Rubiales temporarily aside from his duties.

Rubiales’ suspension began on Saturday and will initially last 90 days, Fifa says. The ban is valid both at the national and international level.

Behind the decision is the chairman of Fifa’s disciplinary committee Jorge Iván Palacio.

The reason for the ban is Rubiales’ behavior at the women’s World Cup final award ceremony, where he kissed the winner of the world championship Jennifer Hermosoa directly into the mouth.

In addition, Rubiales captured of Athenea del Castillo on his shoulders and carried him along the field. He also embraced other players very intimately during the award ceremony.

of Spain the football association said on Saturday morning that it intends to defend Rubiales with legal action. Rubiales himself announced on Friday that he refuses to resign.

The players of the Spanish women’s national soccer team announced on Friday night that they will not play international matches as long as Rubiales remains as president.

The Spanish government also supports Hermoso and has strongly condemned Rubiales’ actions.

Fifa ruled that Rubiales must have no contact with Hermoso. The Spanish Football Federation must also refrain from contacting the player.