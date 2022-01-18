Football Fifa rewarded Robert Lewandowski and Alexia Putellas as the best players of the year

Lewandowski defeated Lionel Mess and Mohammed Salah in the vote.

Paris

Bayern Munich Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas has been voted the best football player of the year 2021 in the International Football Association’s FIFA vote.

Lewandowski shone in the German series by breaking the Bundesliga goal record. In the voting for the best player, he won the Golden Ball award-winning Argentina Lionel Messin and an Egyptian striker from Liverpool Mohamed Salahin.

Putellas, 27, led last season to victories in the Barcelona Champions League, the Spanish League and the Spanish Cup. She won the Golden Ball in November and was also voted Best Female Player by last year by the European Football Association Uefa.

Barcelona Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsean Sam Kerr ranked next in the Fifa vote.