Football Fifa receives 17 million ticket applications for the upcoming World Cup – 1.8 million applications for the World Cup final alone

The first phase of ticket sales for the tournament in Qatar ended on Tuesday.

8.2. 19:14

International Fifa Football Association said having received an actual avalanche of requests for tickets to the World Championships in Qatar at the end of the year.

In the first phase of ticket sales, which ended on Tuesday, there were 17 million requests, 1.8 million of them for the World Cup finals in Doha on December 18 alone.

In total, there are over two million admission tickets available.

Willingness to fly has been the largest in the host country of the controversial tournament in Qatar, but there have also been enough applicants from the big football countries and big football markets.

“Most applications came from the host country of the tournament, but Fifa was also overwhelmed by applications from countries such as Argentina, Brazil, England, France, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States,” Fifa said.

Fifa said it would check the correctness of the ticket applications, and the results of the ticket draw will be communicated to the applicants in March.

The World Cup will begin in Qatar on November 21, 2022. The final will be played on December 18th.