Football Fifa President Gianni Infantino made a strange statement: the World Cup every two years would reduce drownings by Africans in the Mediterranean

Infantino’s speeches have been heavily criticized.

Football The possible biennial organization of the World Cup has not received support, especially in Europe. President of the International Football Association (Fifa) Gianni Infantino has pushed the idea hard, and now he has put forward a new justification: saving African lives.

According to Infantino, more frequent World Cups would bring more hope to some countries.

“We need to give opportunities and dignity,” Infantino says BBC’s by.

“Not by offering charity, but by letting the rest of the world get involved. We need to give hope to Africans so that they do not have to cross the Mediterranean to find a better life, but more likely death in the sea. ”

A total of more than 23,000 migrants are estimated to be missing after trying to cross the Mediterranean, he says Missing Migrants Project. The counter has been maintained since 2014.

Infantino the speeches have raised criticism. He later clarified that it is the duty of the decision-makers to help the situation of people all over the world.

Media Director of Human Rights Watch Andrew Stroehlein tweetedthat his colleagues interview refugees every day around the world.

“They never mentioned the timing of the World Cup.”

Football CEO of Kick It Out, an equality organization Tony Burnett stated that Fifa, as a for – profit company, would have the opportunity to create opportunities for disadvantaged people already now.

“It’s therefore completely impossible to accept the suggestion that the biennial World Cup could be a solution for migrants who risk their lives to find a better life,” Burnett said.