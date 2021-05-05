Football Fifa president does not want to penalize clubs that planned the Super League: “At the same time punishes players, coaches and fans”

The league was perceived as a greedy project by the owners of those clubs and especially to ignore the opinions of local supporters.

International President of the Fifa Football Association Gianni Infantino is not in favor of penalties for the 12 major clubs that planned to form the Super League.

However, Infantino commented on the plan for the Super League to be unacceptable and unbelievable. The Super League, at least so far, has raised widespread opposition among supporters and the European Football Association in Uefa, among others.

The partially closed model of the league was also criticized. At the same time, those clubs would have withdrawn from the Champions League.

“Certain actions should have consequences, and everyone must take responsibility. However, one must always be careful when talking about penalties. For example, by penalizing at the same time penalizes players, coaches and fans who have had no part or lottery in the matter, ”Infantino told the French newspaper L’Equipelle.

Infantino according to the order of march in the imposition of possible penalties are the national sports federations, then the European Football Association and lastly Fifa.

“I always prefer dialogue in disputes, even in the most sensitive situations,” Infantino said.