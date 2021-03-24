Football Fifa extended Sepp Blatter’s operating ban by almost seven years

Former Secretary-General Jerome Valcke’s ban was also extended.

24.3. 20:00

International Fifa has decided to extend its former presidency Sepp Blatterin ban until 2028. The umbrella organization rallied Blatter on Wednesday with a new ban lasting six years and eight months.

Also the former Secretary General of Fifa Jerome Valcken the ban was extended by the same amount. Fifa’s ethics committee also remembered both men with fines of one million Swiss francs (about 900,000 euros).

In his statement, Fifa said Blatter and Valcke had violated the ethical rules of the union. According to the association, the duo had been guilty of, among other things, abusing their position and “giving and accepting gifts or other benefits”.

Ethical according to the committee, Blatter received 23 million Swiss francs (approximately 20.8 million euros) in bonuses related to the 2010 and 2014 World Cups in South Africa and Brazil and the summer 2013 World Cup Preliminaries, the Confederations Cup.

Valcke, who served as Blatter’s right-hand man during his 17-year presidency, received 30 million Swiss francs (27.1 million euros) over the same period, according to the committee.

Valcke’s operating ban now extends until 2032. In 2016, Fifa granted the French a 12-year operating ban, which was shortened last July to ten years.

Early year Blatter, who was hospitalized, described the most recent punishment as “painful and incomprehensible”.

“In its current form, the Ethics Committee is not at all like an independent body. It is none other than the chairman of Fifa (Gianni Infantino) an armed wing and just a parody of justice, ”Blatter, 85, told of the Swiss hospital.

Blatter was removed from the position of President of Fifa in 2015, when Blatter and Uefa President of the European Football Association Michel Platini received eight years of collars for all football activities. The reason was Blatter’s payment of two million Swiss francs to Platini in 2011.

Fifa shortened Blatter’s original ban later to six years.

Blatter and Valcke can appeal their most recent sentences to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).