Football | Fifa banned Denmark from wearing training shirts that take a stand at the World Cup

International football association Fifa has stopped the Danish national team’s intentions to wear shirts that speak for human rights in training at the World Cup tournament in Qatar, which will start soon. This was reported by the Danish football association DBU on Thursday.

The Danes wanted to wear shirts with the text “Human Rights for All” in training, a DBU spokesperson told the AFP news agency.

The Qatari Games have been heavily criticized because of the country’s human rights situation. Migrant workers who built race infrastructure have been treated badly, and the state of women’s and sexual minorities’ rights in Qatar has garnered criticism.