Football | Fifa allows Israel to play in the Olympics

The Palestinian Football Association asked Fifa to exclude the Israeli Football Association from competitions because of the war in Gaza.

The decision was supposed to be made on Saturday, but both the Palestinian and Israeli football associations have asked for more time to present their positions.

Fifa announced on message service X that it would make a decision by August 31 at the latest.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the Israeli goalkeeper did not Daniel Peretz participate in the Olympics with the rest of the team. Peretz’s club Bayern Munich announced that the player is suffering from a thigh injury.