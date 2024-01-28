Sunday, January 28, 2024
Football | Fierce mass brawl in the FA Cup – players rush to save their children

January 28, 2024
Football | Fierce mass brawl in the FA Cup – players rush to save their children

Shocking events marred the expected local match between West Bromwich and Wolverhampton.

English The cup match between West Bromwich and Wolverhampton had to be stopped for more than half an hour on Sunday due to violence in the stands.

When Wolverhampton took a 2-0 lead around the 80th minute, a big fight broke out on the edge of one of the stands. In the same context, supporters threw different objects at other spectators.

Some of the hooligans also rushed to the side of the field.

West Bromwich players went to the scene immediately because it was a section of the stand where their families were. The players rushed to the stands to take their offspring to safety from the violence.

The police and orderlies quickly arrived to quell the fights they were involved in.

Local rivals West Brom and Wolves hadn't faced each other in front of an audience for 12 years, so the tensions were high beforehand.

West Bromwich defender Kyle Bartley fetched his family from the section of the stands where the violence spread. Picture: Darren Staples/AFP

In the BBC's live coverage, the events were described as a return to the dark old days, which referred to the hooligan problems of the past years in England.

In connection with the match, there were sparks even before the giant firecracker. When Wolves Tommy Doyle went to give a corner kick, bottles were thrown at him.

Emotions ran high and the authorities were in a hurry. Picture: DAVID KLEIN/Reuters

Fans tried to get at each other. The orderlies tried to prevent fights. Picture: DAVID KLEIN/Reuters

When the fight started, a text appeared on the light board urging people to go to their seats. Picture: ANDREW BOYERS/Reuters

This supporter who was arrested by the police had received a wound in the head. Picture: ANDREW BOYERS/Reuters

The police tried to prevent supporters from entering the field. Picture: ANDREW BOYERS/Reuters

After the brawl in the stands, the teams left for the locker rooms, and the police stayed to clear up the riot. The match was finished after a 38-minute break.

Wolverhampton won 2–0.

“Obviously we're disappointed by what happened. We want to stay safe and just focus on playing. Events [tappelut] was seen in the area where [pelaajien] families were. We would not like to have to worry about such things [väkivallasta]”, West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan said BBC:with.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil said that he had received confirmation from the police that it was safe to finish the match after the unpleasant incidents in the stands. He was disillusioned with violent acts.

“I don't know what exactly happened and why people behave like that in football. Now it's important that the matter is investigated and that everyone is safe,” he told ITV, according to the BBC.

It wasn't just a fight between a couple of spectators. Picture: Gareth Evans/ZUMA

Some of the fans were also really disappointed with the commotion in the stands.

“I'm 36 years old and I've been waiting 30 years to see this match [joukkueiden välisen derbyn]. Sickening views, really embarrassing to be an Albion fan today,” one person announced on the BBC.

“You know things have gotten aggressive when Kyle Bartley comes to the stands to pick up his children”, commented another.

