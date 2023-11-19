Football | Fiasco in the qualifying match: Sweden’s national anthem played in the wrong game

Sweden won its last European Championship qualifying match in front of the home crowd, but the country’s national anthem was also playing elsewhere.

Football The EC qualifiers continued on Sunday, and in one match there was a minor fiasco even before the starting whistle.

The meeting between Belgium and Azerbaijan was not expected to be a real thriller, and it didn’t turn out to be one. Belgium knocked out their guests with goals 5–0 and at the same time ensured the victory of the F group.

Belgium captain Romelu Lukaku scored no less than four goals in the match and also set an example before the match.

On Thursday, Azerbaijan beat Sweden 3–0, and as a reminder of that match, the Swedish national anthem Du gamla, du fria was played for the team when Belgium was a guest.

According to Aftonbladet, the players and the coaching staff were amazed, but no one tried to stop the playing of the wrong song. After the Swedish national anthem, it was the turn of the Belgian national anthem.

Expressen’s according to Lukaku, it was only Lukaku’s intervention that made the organizers realize their mistake and play the correct national anthem.

Sweden, on the other hand, beat Estonia 2–0 in their last match. The ranking in the group was third with a modest ten points.