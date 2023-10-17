“The choice of the three to play on illegal sites is dictated by the fact of being able to bet anonymously, without any type of control and without betting limits. On legal sites you are identifiable, to be able to bet online you need to open a gaming account, present a document and provide various indications. Among other things, the legal online market provides the possibility of self-exclusion, self-limitations in gaming and many alert systems on risky behavior”. The director of Agimeg Fabio Felici says this to Adnkronos, regarding the betting case involving Nicolò Fagioli, Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo. “By penalizing legal gaming, for example with a ban on advertising or an increase in taxation, spaces are left which are immediately occupied by the illegal system, giving rise to phenomena such as the one involving some footballers”, adds Felici who is not afraid agreement in considering the three footballers as gambling addicts. “I would be cautious when talking about gambling addiction in the case of Fagioli, Zaniolo and Tonali. Gambling addiction is a serious disease which however affects only 0.08% of players and leads to antisociality, work disorders and other serious symptoms. Just look at the profiles Instagram of the three and it doesn’t seem to me that they have anti-social problems or disturbances at work and in fact they are important footballers who carry out their profession to the best of their ability. I would speak of rich guys, perhaps a little spoiled who are looking for a thrill and a bit of adrenaline “.