Cases of alleged abuse and sexual harassment denounced at the time by Colombian referees against former referee Óscar Julián Ruiz, they’re back in the news.

the british middle ‘The Guardian’ published an article reporting that the cases reached Fifa, whose Ethics Committee investigates the accusations.

The newspaper warns that Ruiz “has been accused of sexual harassment by 11 alleged victims and more than 30 witnesses. Imer Machado, director of the FCF referees commission, also faces allegations of sexual abuse and harassment by 14 alleged victims and witnesses.

The complaints made at the time by former referee Harold Perilla, who has insisted that Ruiz harassed several referees, They were archived by the Prosecutor’s Office in August 2020, but the Colombian Football Federation issued a statement, this Friday, on the matter.

“Regarding the remarks of presumed conduct of injury or endangerment to the freedom or sexual integrity of a third party by Mr. Ímer Lemuel Machado Barrera, By order of August 12, 2020, the Disciplinary Commission of the Colombian Football Federation opened a preliminary investigation ex officio,” the statement read.

And it adds: “By virtue of the foregoing, the complainant was summoned so that, if it was in his interest, he would give testimony and provide evidence that would allow the disciplinary action to continue.”

Nevertheless, The entity warns that since the alleged interested party did not appear and after attending to the superior and other complementary regulations, “As well as the filing of the investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, the case was concluded due to the procedural impossibility of continuing with it,” he said.

Finally, the statement states that “this action was carried out within the framework of the mission and competence of the entity and the Disciplinary Commission.”

