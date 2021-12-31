Football “Federal President” Hradecky Delivers New Year’s Address – In addition to Owls and Corona, Leverkusen’s Floods and Explosion

Lukas Hradecky’s club Bayer Leverkusen published his captain’s speech on New Year’s Eve on his social media channels.

Finland the first goalkeeper of the national football team Lukas Hradecky recalls the eventful year 2021 in its New Year ‘s speech published on Friday.

Published by Bayer Leverkusen of the Hradecky Society for more than ten minutes video also bites into the saddest things of the year: the coronary virus, the flood and the explosion.

The club playfully calls its captain the Bundespräsidenten, or federal president, even though the word appears crossed out in a Twitter post.

“This has been a difficult year, especially outside of sports, so a big thank you to all those who fight every day even more than we ordinary people do. Thank you to the nurses, paramedics and doctors – you are heroes, ”says Hradecky.

Leverkusen in the Rhine-Ruhr area faced two tragedies in July: record floods and an explosion in the Chempark industrial park.

“The flood was a terrible event and a disaster we had not expected. On the plus side, communality rose as people helped each other. It made a really big impact on me and us, ”says Hradecky.

“Nor can we forget the sad story at Chempark and not all that followed. These terrible and difficult things have demanded a lot. ”

32 years old the goalkeeper set aside the first three minutes to deal with the corona and disasters. The personal highlight of the year is next soon.

“The return of supporters [katsomoihin] is, of course, another highlight, but for me, the competitions with Finland were something I will never forget, ”says Hradecky.

He referred to the European Championship final tournament postponed to the summer of 2021, which ended in the first block for Finland. Finland defeated Denmark, but then lost to Russia and Belgium.

Hradecky says he dug spectators into the stadiums and encourages his listeners to face the corona and other adversities. Support each other, Hradecky’s message is heard.

At the end of his New Year’s speech, Hradecky wishes the audience health and all the best. He concludes by wishing him a happy new year in Finnish.