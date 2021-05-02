Football Fear of defeat masked the desire to win, HJK and KuPS top match ended without goals

There was no difference between HJK and KuPS, who were predicted to be the top teams in the Veikkausliiga, in Sunday’s match.

KuPS – HJK 0–0

Although many Veikkausliiga teams do not have a single match in their account yet, at the end of the week a significant struggle was played in Kuopio for the whole season’s setups.

The significance of the meeting between the Helsinki Football Club and the Kuopio Ball Club also shone. A total of not even a handful of goal points were seen, and the situation during the result break remained unchanged from the starting kick until the final whistle.

A week ago, KuPS suffered a loss to FC Inter in a match played on Kupittaa’s bumpy grass. Now the team’s potential was already more visible: HJK is used to being a controlling party in league leagues, but on Sunday it had a lesser grip than usual. On the other hand, few scores of the match were blessed for HJK.

Until last season, a KuPS topper representing HJK Henri Toivomäki was afterwards satisfied with the team game of the yellow shirts as well as the ball control. In the comments of the away team, the tone was much more critical.

“A bit of a two-part match, we didn’t really start rolling at any point. Now there is a lot to improve, we have to look at what went wrong next week, ”HJK midfielder Lucas Lingman stated after the match in an interview with Ruudu.

First the quarter was intermittent until KuPS took possession of the ball in more threatening positions through their good squeeze play.

Although there were no situations, there was still a feeling in the top match from the start. Simo Valakarika not only to watch from the sidelines, but the head coach of KuPS went on a strange showdown in Kuopio against a HJK defender who had a test period in the winter Dylan Murnanen with.

The only goal in the opening period was seen at the end of KuPS in the 37th minute of play. The center-left center ended in a KuPS downstairs communication error, winged by Lucas Lingman, whose spiraling placement, however, escaped past the back post.

On a break changed to the field Riku Riski were very close to putting themselves one up after 80 minutes as FC got through on the left, but failing in concentration, he shot the ball wide. KuPS goalkeeper Otso Virtanen however, got his fingertip on the path of the game tool right on the finish line.

Excellent in the Honka match Filip Valenčič left the field with a smile on his face as he was substituted 78 minutes into the game, as his team was in the lead. At the same door opening, the referee also left Mohammad Al-Emara, who swapped places for the fourth referee due to injury Ville Nevalainen with.

The best goal of the end was in the last minute of the game, Riku Riskin from the right center of the right wing, but another winger on the right Casper Terho did not quite reach the ball.

The match was still played according to the schedule without the crowd. However, HJK supporters had arrived at the scene to follow the events from behind the fence from a longer distance.­

Clubs the roads will intersect several times in the near future. On Sunday, before the Veikkausliiga match in Kuopio’s central field, the clubs’ National League teams met. That match was taken by KuPS with a clear 3-0 reading.

The men’s game was also a general rehearsal for the cup final: HJK and KuPS will meet each other again next Saturday, when the final of the Finnish Cup will be played at the Olympic Stadium.

“Both must have been hungry for this game,” LJman of HJK ​​said.

Eight teams, including IFK Helsinki, will start their journey in the Veikkausliiga this season on Monday. HJK’s next league match is on Tuesday, May 11 against Ilves in Tampere.