Football | FC Lahti sent Helsinki IFK to the top with tennis numbers

Lahti’s games continue in the league qualification.

16.10. 18:39

Helsinki IFK’s sad journey in the main football league ended with almost inconsolable signs in Lahti on Sunday.

FC Lahti beat IFK’s tennis numbers 6–1 in the last match of the challenger series.

“There is nothing on my mind at the moment. Fortunately, this period of pain is now over. We have completely lost our identity. Continuity has also been lost. Always before, IFK has played for the club and especially for others. We have always fallen with our boots on, but now we didn’t fall”, the head coach of the Helsinki team Teemu Kankkunen was told.

A few handsome player careers also ended on Sunday. IFK’s club legends are leaving the league Jukka Halme and Jani Bäckman and also Sakari Mattila.

“The day was full of emotions, although the biggest emotions erupted already in the previous home match. All ends in due time. I have spent most of my life in the dressing room of IFK. I need some distance from the sport, because this season took its toll,” said Halme, 37, who played nearly 250 matches in the “red boots”.

FC Lahti’s star had scored the first league goals of his career Samuel Pasanen16, who scored twice in the second half.

“The goals certainly feel good. We’ve needed hits and luckily we got them,” said Pasanen.

The people of Lahti will continue their games next week in the league qualifier against either Jaro or TPS.