Monday, October 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | FC Lahti sent Helsinki IFK to the top with tennis numbers

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 16, 2022
in World Europe
0

Lahti’s games continue in the league qualification.

16.10. 18:39

Bay

Helsinki IFK’s sad journey in the main football league ended with almost inconsolable signs in Lahti on Sunday.

FC Lahti beat IFK’s tennis numbers 6–1 in the last match of the challenger series.

“There is nothing on my mind at the moment. Fortunately, this period of pain is now over. We have completely lost our identity. Continuity has also been lost. Always before, IFK has played for the club and especially for others. We have always fallen with our boots on, but now we didn’t fall”, the head coach of the Helsinki team Teemu Kankkunen was told.

A few handsome player careers also ended on Sunday. IFK’s club legends are leaving the league Jukka Halme and Jani Bäckman and also Sakari Mattila.

“The day was full of emotions, although the biggest emotions erupted already in the previous home match. All ends in due time. I have spent most of my life in the dressing room of IFK. I need some distance from the sport, because this season took its toll,” said Halme, 37, who played nearly 250 matches in the “red boots”.

See also  Formula 1 | The F1 car was repaired with air conditioning tape in the middle of the race - kyhäelmä shook the expert: “That is really dangerous”

FC Lahti’s star had scored the first league goals of his career Samuel Pasanen16, who scored twice in the second half.

“The goals certainly feel good. We’ve needed hits and luckily we got them,” said Pasanen.

The people of Lahti will continue their games next week in the league qualifier against either Jaro or TPS.

#Football #Lahti #Helsinki #IFK #top #tennis #numbers

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Energy crisis | Light art took on the energy crisis in Berlin: "You can't understand this"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.