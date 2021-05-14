Football FC Inter rose to the top of the league with a victory over Hong – Honga’s chase stalled out

FC Honka has lost their first two home games in the Veikkausliiga. On Friday, the chase was missed.

FC Honka – FC Inter 2–1

Football FC Inter, which is planned to challenge HJK, the reigning champion in the Veikkausliiga, rose to the top of the series on Friday after claiming a away victory from FC Honka in Tapiola, Espoo. The loss was Honka’s third in the first four rounds, which was quite a setback for Honka.

Honka missed a two-goal loss at the end of the second period but rose to the end of the goal with one man undercutting.

FC Hongan the opening featured a 19-year-old topper for the first time in the league Ville Koski. Koski faced a tough challenge in the face of Inter’s strong attackers Timo Furuholm and Benjamin Källman. During the opening period, Koski survived the challenge well.

In the opening period, both teams had only one good finish. Hongan’s super promise Niklas Wipe fired the ball into the top corner after a corner kick, and at the other end Hongan goalkeeper Tim Murray rejected Severi Paajanen close up shot.

The people of Turku experienced a setback when Interi’s right wing Rick Ketting had to be replaced at half-hour due to a back injury, and was replaced by Käpylän Pallo Noah Nurmi. In extra time, Källman was also injured.

One weak ball contact was enough for the opening goal. 47 minutes into the match, Nurmi’s concentration dropped to topper Henri Aallon chest in front of Furuholm, who accurately fired his season-opening goal.

Top There was concern in the stands when, at the 63 minute mark, Koskman’s Källman hit the ground hard, but he refused the attention of the trainer and rejoined his teammates on the pitch. Koski was cautioned. Martti Haukioja loaded the ball into the goal.

“There was enough gravel on the field that we were in blood every time it fell there,” Haukioja criticized the grass in Tapiola Sports Park.

Honga’s left wing kit Edmund Arko-Mensah took the warnings in the 69th and 73rd minutes and came out. It destroyed Honga’s chances of chasing.

Honka still had a chance to score after the home side was awarded a penalty Lucas Kaufmann scored in the 83rd minute.