Soccer FC Honka received by the Spanish forces – see the highlights of the night

“Insane autumn climate, rain, moist area and slippery. I take pleasure in. ”

FC Honka – Ilves 3–2

FC Honka provided his house (758) a uncommon aim pleasure within the soccer league. It loaded three hits when it knocked down Ilves 3–2 (1–1) within the rain at Tapiola Sports activities Park.

“The climate was actually supreme for me, the loopy climate, I appreciated it. Early autumn, moist area, slippery and night lighting, ”mentioned FC Hongan’s topper Tapio Heikkilä.

“We gave our opponent two simple objectives, however we finally obtained them forgiven by scoring three good objectives.”

The individuals of Espoo misplaced 1-2, however they rose to nice victory with the assistance of the Spaniards.

Javier Hervas leveled from a nook within the seventy fifth minute to 2-2. The ultimate numbers 3–2 shot Borjas Martin 78 minutes into the match.

“Precisely the identical if we had received 10–9. The primary factor is that we obtained three factors from the sport and have been comforted by the lack of the earlier league recreation, ”mentioned Heikkilä.

Draft and Ilves got here into the sport with out the most effective scorer of the early season. The individuals of Espoo have been lacking six hits sunk Jean-Marie Dongou and hit the individuals of Tampere 5 occasions Ilari Mettälä.

Dongou was kicked out from the line-up an hour earlier than the match attributable to flu signs. Mettälä, who performed within the earlier match, suffered a foot damage.

Earlier than the eighth minute on Wednesday was crammed, the sport was 1-1, and the identical numbers took a break.

Initially, present paints have been distributed. The primary was made by Hongan within the 4th minute Macoumba Kandji, when Ilves’ midfielder Tiemoko Fofana carelessly baited all the way down to the highest line.

The Fofana feed got here to the Kandji working line. He escaped and definitely put the ball on the bottom previous the goalkeeper Mika Hilanderin.

The end was the primary of the season for Kandji, who was on the sidelines of the early season. He rose to the opening after Dongou fell ailing.

The lynx 1 – 1 was scored by Honga’s goalkeeper after 8 minutes Tim Murray. Eetu Mömmö took the free ball from Murray’s arms, baited Fofana, who cleaned the ball near the online.

Prime lynx Diego Tomas took the lead 52 minutes into the sport, making the rating 2 – 1 after some elegant motion down the center. Tomas rose openly and tapped the wing middle from the again 5 meters to the end with a rear hammer.

Through the match it rained momentarily pouring. The pure grass area was moist and slippery.

Kandji, an octopus-moving tip on moist grass, was in his factor. Night catch 1 + 1.

FC Honka recovered rapidly from his first league lack of the season on Tuesday final week. Earlier than the nationwide group break, HIFK claimed a victory of 1–0 from Tapiola Sports activities Park.

A few weeks in the past, the again line of the individuals of Espoo suffered a loss when the topper Robert Ivanov moved to the Polish league.

In early September, Hongan left two assault substitutes. Arlind Sejdiu entered into an extended – time period settlement with FC Lahti and Elmo Heinonen mortgage paper for the remainder of the interval to Turku Palloseura.

FC Honka will face RoPS on Saturday. Of their subsequent house recreation on September 20, the individuals of Espoo will face HJK.