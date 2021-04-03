Football FC Honka took his place in the penalty shootout – Stadin Derby turned to HJK when HIFK collected color cards

FC Honka, HJK and FC Inter made their way to the Finnish Cup semi-finals following KuPS.

FC Honka advanced to the semi-finals after a penalty shootout. The first half went under the control of the home team FC Honga, but PK-35 also got a few good places.

The match continued steadily in the second period. The goals were not scored and both teams defended well. The second half also ended without a goal.

The first half of the follow-up match had an extra four minutes, leaving the PK-35 players already happy with the goal after the corner, but Hongan Timothy Murray snapped the ball off the goal line.

After 120 minutes of play, it was the turn of the penalty shootout, which Honka scored 4–2. All four pitchers from Espoo Darren Smith, Otso Koskinen, Demba Savage and Dani Hatakka succeeded.

PK-35 succeeded in scoring Daniel Rantanen and Tony Lehtimäki. With the victory, Honka will continue to be in the top four in the Finnish Cup and will face KuPS away.

In Turku, FC Inter dropped SJK’s reading dramatically from 1 to 0. Turku’s top scorer was the top scorer Arttu Hoskonen.

With the victory, FC Inter continues to the semi-finals and faces HJK on the away field.

Jätkäsaari The derby had been the talk of HJK ​​all week and fans of both teams could be seen throughout the stadium. The opening period was paintless.

In the second episode of HIFK Hannu Patronen broke in a corner situation worth a penalty kick and a yellow card.

Roope Risk struck the guests from the comma to the lead. Soon after Jukka Halme broke HJK in the corner kick from HIFK Lucas Lingmania and received a red card.

Janne Saksela hit the scoreboard in the 65th minute. In a couple of minutes Filip Valenčič changed the readings to 0-3.

In the semi-finals, HJK will host FC Inter.