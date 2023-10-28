Football | FC Honka rewarded its small but enthusiastic fan base – the European place is still in the hunt

The people of Espoo will play against Vaasa in the final of the Eurofinal tournament.

From Espoo FC Honka will play in the final of the Eurofinal football tournament and face the bronze team Vaasa Palloseura.

Honka won 5–0 in front of their most loyal fans. Now we can talk about the consequences, when a couple of hundred spectators arrived at the Tapiola sports park with a temperature of one degree.

The official number of spectators was announced as 1,302, but that number probably includes the season ticket holders’ little cousins.

There weren’t enough fans up to the sundeck, and that number didn’t cause congestion or overcrowding in the main stand either. After all, they continued to encourage. The thump of leather gloves could be heard as the people from Espoo scored goals.

The number of spectators was inconsolable when compared to the contribution of the match.

The Tapiola sports park has harsh conditions.

Hongan’s barrens the conditions hit the eyes in near-freezing conditions. Spectators cannot escape the cold for a moment, and it is not very easy to attract fans of the 2020s to the stands with that selling point.

For the first time, Honka got the chance to get a place in the Eurocups if it had finished in the top two in the Veikkausliiga. It didn’t work out.

The second attempt came in the final of the Finnish Cup, but Ilves took the trophy and earned a trip to Europe.

Now the third attempt is going on, and it’s still a long way from the finals.

Daario Face took Honga to a 1–0 lead in the third minute of the match. Johannes Wurtz gave a pass to Naamo’s accurate bottom corner shot.

Dario Naamo started Honga’s goal celebrations.

“You could score a goal on Honga’s turf, nothing could be better. It feels really good,” Naamo said.

Naamo from Vantaa reckons that he was raised by Käpylä Pallo as much as Hongan. Naamo’s goal was his first in the Veikkausliiga.

“In that cold, you had to run and stay warm, but it was also a good feeling to play in the dark Tapiola evening.”

When Ville Koski scored Honga’s second goal and Kevin Jansen scored the home team’s third hit, Honka got away before the break. It began to be clear that the Oulu team would not succeed on this turf.

Ville Koski scored the 2–0 goal. An empty stand in the background.

In the second episode Edmund Arko-Mensah and Lara Ortiz hit more gas and sped up AC Oulu’s downhill.

The least Honka could do was reward his small group of supporters by taking the win. The prize was won by the goal scorer.

On top of everything, Honka played well, created a lot of chances, scored goals and played entertaining football.

And best of all. The people of Espoo will have one more match in Tapiola this fall, when the final against VPS will be played in two parts.

“We’re going to scratch against VPS on a case-by-case basis. Vaasa has been the best team in the last six months. It will be a big challenge for us”, Honga’s head coach Vesa Vasara said.

Honka-VPS will be played in Tapiola on Wednesday at 18:00. The second part will be played in Vaasa next Saturday.

This is what the Euro final tournament is all about

Domestically The Euro final tournament is played for the last available place to make it to the European courts in autumn and summer next year.

As the winner of the Veikkausliiga, HJK advanced to the Champions League qualifiers.

Kuopio Palloseura, which won silver, got a place in the second round of the Conference League.

Tampere Ilves, who won the Finnish Cup, will play in the first round of the Conference League next summer.

There is one place in the division for the 1st round of the Conference League.

SJK and Turku Inter have already dropped out of the game.

As the league’s bronze team, Vaasa’s Palloseura went directly to the final of the Eurolopp tournament and will face the winner of the Honka-AC Oulu match, i.e. Honga.

Euro final tournaments started in 2019.

This is how it was played in previous years:

2019 Honka defeated IFK Mariehamn 3–2 on aggregate in the two-part final match.

2020 and 2021 were played only in shortened series due to the corona virus without the Euro final tournament.

2022 Valkeakoski’s Haka won the VPS in the two-part final with a total of 4–2.