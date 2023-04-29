Football | FC Honka claimed a point – VPS has only hit their own net this season

FC Honka already played their third draw in their five Veikkausliiga matches.

Season in the first three men’s football league matches played in Vaasa, only one goal has been scored, which was also marked as an own goal by Vaasa Palloseura. On Saturday, VPS and Honka created plenty of scoring opportunities, but the goalless trend continued when the scoreboard read 0-0 at the end of the game.

Honga’s Dutch midfielder came closest to the goal Kevin Jansenwhose lift the VPS goalkeeper Teppo Marttinen over hit the top bar. Honga had plenty of chances to score the winning goal in the last minutes, but the result was missed.

“At the end, the winning goal should have been scored,” Honga’s head coach Vesa Vasara regretted.

VPS has not scored a single goal in its first four games. Of course, in two of these four matches, the Vaasa team faced champion favorite HJK, whose net has been scored only once by AC Oulu this season.

Scoreless draws against Honka and FC Lahti have brought two points to the people of Vaasa. The people of Vaasa have suffered from numerous injuries during the early season, and for example the attacker Kalle Multanen is likely to be sidelined for the rest of the season.

“We knew that Honka would hold the ball a lot and we would have to defend. We defended with discipline and worked hard. We have this situation where a lot of players are missing, so we can be satisfied with that. However, it was disappointing that a goal was not scored, because there were enough places”, the head coach of VPS Jussi Nuorela said.