Football | FC Honga’s salaries are still unpaid – the team doesn’t even qualify for the third league level

FC Honga’s immediate future is still shrouded in darkness.

From Espoo FC Honka will not apply for a place in Ykkösliiga or Ykkös next season.

The matter was confirmed on Wednesday, when the club could not pay the arrears of the players’ and coaches’ salaries.

Honka previously lost his place in the Veikkausliiga due to payment difficulties. It was unable to manage its salary arrears by the deadline required by the Veikkausliiga license, i.e. by October 31.

Esport and Honka ry, which manages the league places of the teams playing in Honga’s men’s leagues, have been negotiating throughout the week about Honga’s future in the men’s leagues.

A final solution has not yet been found, but on Wednesday it became definitively clear that the club has no business in the First League or First Division.

According to the license rules, the deadline for paying salaries to Ykkösliiga or Ykkösen is November 15. When the payments were not made, Honga’s fate was practically confirmed at the same time.

Honga’s situation changed drastically earlier this year, when its parent company Esport-yhtiöt ran into financial difficulties.

Next The Ykkösliiga, which will be played for the first time this season, will be the second highest league level of men’s football in Finland and the Ykkönen the third.

The highest league level at which Honka can play next season is the next step from First, i.e. Second.

There is no series license requirement in the second division, but each club playing in the series must be able to prove that it can make it through the series season.

Honga’s second team, Honka Akatemia, has a league place in Kakkosee next season. Esport also runs Honka Academy. It is not yet known whether Honka plans to try to play in Kakkones next season.

Both series places are managed by the association Honka ry. It should terminate the cooperation agreement with Esport, so that the new entity that will run the operation could start operating in Kakkose.

Equation is not, however, completely problem-free. Since Esport, which is in payment difficulties, manages both the league and the academy team, in this situation it should be determined down to the last invoice, which of Esport’s debts belong to the league club and which to the academy club.

The latter would be paid by the new operator. It could be, for example, Honka ry or some new funding agency.