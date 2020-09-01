Football FC Hongan Kaufmann’s fatal foul paid points in a local match against HIFK

Honga’s lossless start to the series was broken in the twelfth match.

FC Honka – HIFK 1–0 (0–1)

At its best an enjoyable ball control game, at worst a frustrating ball move in front of the defensive walls. Such is FC Honga’s game this season.

Tuesday’s local match against HIFK went to the side of a frustrating game for more home fans as HIFK slipped down their own territory, defending their penalty area tightly. Honka hit his head on a red bus at the border of the penalty area.

It was certainly a conscious choice from HIFK against one of Veikkausliiga’s best ball management teams. “Forward,” mumbled one of Honka’s age-old supporters during the opening season.

Honka’s ball possession has been effective this season, especially in the defensive direction, as the team has conceded the least (6) goals in the league of all teams. Before Tuesday, Honka was the only losing team in the league.

Head coach Vesa Vasara has got his team hit in such a way that Honka has never experienced a similar series of consecutive lossless matches in the league before. Honka had played eleven consecutive lossless matches before Tuesday’s match. In general, a longer series of consecutive losing matches can be obtained by applying. Mika Lehkosuon under the team played in the season 2008 fifteen consecutive lossless matches and fourteen matches in the season 2011.

The flip side of ball control is then a certain kind of inefficiency at the opponent’s goal. In his eleven previous matches, Honka had scored just twelve goals, which was the fourth lowest of all teams.

When Honka grinds his opponent’s squeeze games with feeds, it inevitably gets mistakes at the defense as well. On Tuesday, the first fatal error came as early as the 12th minute when the attacker Lucas Kaufmann gave a false pass directly to the HIFK striker To Sakari Tukiainen. Tukiainen advanced into the box and certainly shot the ball past the goalkeeper past the goalkeeper Markus Uusitalon.

During the opening season of Hongan Jean Marie Dongoulle came two goals, but once he shot a little past the back corner and the second time the HIFK goalkeeper Arnold Origi knocked the ball from the front of the goal.

On the other During the period, Honka continued to push into IFK’s defensive wall. It was obvious that Honga had a good opportunity to attack in the middle, but remembered their instructions to focus on wing attacks instead. Seven minutes before the end of the game Macoumba Kandji got a chance to score from the center but his shot went wide.

Two minutes before full time HIFK’s Shifter Jabar Sharzalla had the opportunity to increase guest leadership, but Hongan Edmund Arko-Mensah tackled at the last minute from the attacker’s feet.

With the victory, HIFK rose to fifth in a draw with Honga in fourth. For HIFK, the victory cut off a three-match loss series.