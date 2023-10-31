Football | FC Honga players’ salaries are late – “There is no money in the coffers at the moment”

FC Honga’s Veikkausliiga league license application is at risk due to salary payment problems.

In the betting league the players of FC Honga found a nasty surprise on the last day of October, when the accounts did not show salary money.

According to an insider source, the players have asked about their missing salaries during Tuesday, but at least on Tuesday afternoon, there was still no clarity on when the salaries will be paid.

Development and communications director of esports companies Kurt Moller confirmed to Sanoma on Tuesday evening the situation regarding Honga’s team’s salary payment.

“Esport Honka oy currently has no money in the cash register”, Möller stated.

“It is due to many factors. Esport Honga has badly exceeded its budget. The reasons for that are, among other things, our trip to Kazakhstan and its huge costs. In addition, we still haven’t recovered from the corona. We have fallen behind in partner procurement for many reasons, including the delay in the stadium project.”

What is your plan for when the salaries are in the account?

“We tried until the end to get the salaries paid on time, to organize things and to get the rest of the season done. Unfortunately, we have not succeeded this time. We have had difficult times in the past, but we have reached the finish line in the last moments.”

“We are trying to find a solution to the acute situation, but I am not aware of any timetable.”

Particularly the delay in salaries this month is problematic due to the league license processing process.

Is the management of Esport Honka oy aware of how critical the delay in salary payment is in terms of the league license application?

“Yes it is.”

When applying for a league license, the Veikkausliiga club should not have overdue, clear and undisputed debts on October 31, 2023. These undisputed debts include, among other things, salary debts to employees and debts from related statutory payments or taxes.

The management of the license applicant must confirm that there are no wage debts in question on October 31, 2023. The document must be officially signed by the club. In addition, the club needs written confirmation from insurance companies and tax authorities.

Football Association Club Licensing Manager Mikko Aitkoski says that the information about Honga’s salary payment delay is worrying.

“10. everything must be delivered in November [liigalisenssihakemuksen materiaalit]. Then we’ll probably get an explanation of things,” Aitkoski said on Tuesday evening.

Does Honga have a chance to prevent a potential disaster by paying the salaries late and by investigating why the salaries have been paid late?

“10. everything must be delivered in November, and then we will see what has been delivered to us, or if nothing has been delivered. The assessment of the situation will begin on November 10. The league license committee will meet on November 14,” Aitkoski said.

The league license application regulations have been sent to the clubs in August-September.

FC Hongan the background company Esport Honka oy and its owner Färid Ainetdinin two other companies currently have a tax debt that appears in the tax debt register.

In addition to Esport Honka oy, Esport Arena oy and Esport Development oy also have a tax debt. There is no information about the size of the tax debt other than the fact that its amount in each company is at least 10,000 euros, in which case the tax debt appears in the tax debt register.

Kurt Möller had no information about the size of the tax debts or whether there is an agreement to manage them.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that it doesn’t happen, but at the moment I don’t have any information on how these were agreed,” Möller said.

According to Sanoma’s information, the companies in question had no acute, visible payment defaults at least a week ago.

Honga’s team should focus on the two-part final of the final tournament of the Veikkausliiga due to salary payment problems, where FC Honka will face Vaasa Palloseura. FC Honka will face VPS in the home match on Wednesday.

The pair of matches will decide which club will be the last Finnish team to qualify for the Eurocups and the first qualifying round of the Conference League next summer.