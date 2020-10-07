Football FC Honga and Haka’s Veikkausliiga match has had coronavirus exposure at the end of September

The City of Espoo Infectious Diseases Unit is investigating the exposure situation in the FC Honga match.

Tapiolan there has been a coronavirus exposure situation in a match between FC Honga and FC Haka on September 27 in a sports park. A person who was in the F-auditorium from 6.15 pm to 8.30 pm has later been diagnosed with coronavirus disease, says the league team’s backing company Esport Honka.

The Infectious Diseases Unit of the City of Espoo has investigated the case. According to Honga, not everyone present has been exposed, but since the possibility of exposure cannot be ruled out, Honka recommends those present to monitor the development of symptoms suitable for coronavirus disease until 11 October.

Residents of Uusimaa municipalities can apply for a corona test at koronabotti.hus.fi and Helsinki residents at omaolo.fi or by calling the local government’s corona counseling service.

Honka does not know at this time who has been in the F auditorium in that match. Hongan Manager Hexi Artevan according to which it would be possible to clarify the matter from the customer register, but no request has been received from the authorities to open the customer register.

Honka’s matches have been made to make it possible to maintain a safety distance.

“In auditorium sections without numbered seats, safety clearances can be managed by limiting capacity and increasing information. We can’t do anything about it if family or guys want to sit together. Our means are limited to providing the opportunity to maintain a safety margin. More and more attention is being paid to this issue. The equation is challenging, ”says Hexi Arteva.

At least for the time being, Honka does not require its viewers to use face masks, but strongly recommends the use of face masks.

“We follow the instructions and regulations given to us.”