Football FC Barcelona’s Luis Suarez is suspected of having passed a language test in Italy surprisingly: approval came even before the player took the test

Suarez tried to acquire Italian citizenship so that he would not be counted in the alien quota in the event of a transfer.

FC Barcelona striker Luis Suarez known for his surprising abductions. Probably the best known is the 2014 World Cup, when Uruguayan Suarez Puri in the middle of the match in Italy Giorgio Chiellini to the shoulder.

This time it is not a kidnapping at a football match, but now in Italy it is suspected that Suarez was illegally helped to pass the Italian-language test, according to the news agency. AP.

The language test would have given Suarez Italian citizenship, which would have made it easier for transfers: with an EU passport, the player would not have been subject to an alien quota.

Suarez is not the subject of the investigation but the director of the University of Perugia. It is suspected that Suarez’s language test would have been passed before he even took the test.

Suarez is leaving FC Barcelona as the new head coach Ronald Koeman the plans have no role for Suarez. The player was estimated to be negotiating with Juventus in Turin, but according to the latest information, he is moving to Atlético Madrid.